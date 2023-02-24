Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Green Bay after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-14, 8-11 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-27, 2-17 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 96-94 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers. The Phoenix have gone 2-9 at home. Green Bay is 0-24 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 8-11 in conference games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Ra Kpedi averaging 8.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Meyer is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Godfrey averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Damian Chong Qui is shooting 37.2% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

