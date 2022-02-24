Jalen Moore had 19 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-11, 11-7). Micah Parrish added 18 points. Jamal Cain had 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The Mastodons leveled the season series against the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 76-68 on Jan. 15.
