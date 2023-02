AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Jarred Godfrey scored 32 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to an 82-73 victory over Oakland on Thursday night.

Godfrey also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui added 15 points and five steals. Deonte Billups scored 10.