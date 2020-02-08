Nygal Russell scored a career-high 21 points for the Redhawks (5-20, 1-11). Sage Tolbert added 12 points and eight rebounds. Alex Caldwell had six assists.
Tennessee Tech faces Jacksonville State at home on Thursday. Southeast Missouri matches up against UT Martin at home on Thursday.
