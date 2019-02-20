RICHMOND, Va. — Grant Golden scored 16 points that included a jumper with 20 seconds left to put Richmond ahead for good in a 72-69 victory over Fordham on Wednesday night.

The Spiders (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) led by as many as 18 points in the second half before Fordham (11-15, 2-11) tied it twice late, with Jesse Bunting’s layup putting the Rams ahead 69-68 with 38 seconds remaining. Golden scored, the Rams’ Nick Honor missed a 3 on the next possession and Jake Wojcik ended it with two free throws.

Jacob Gilyard posted 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Richmond. Andre Gustavson added 13 points.

Richmond posted a season-high 22 assists.

Honor had 23 points for the Rams. Antwon Portley added 13 points, and Bunting finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Richmond faces La Salle on the road on Saturday. Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

