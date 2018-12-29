MOBILE, Ala. — Grant Golden and Jake Wojcik had 22 points apiece and Jacob Gilyard added 20 points as Richmond led throughout to wrap up nonconference play with a 91-82 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Golden and Wojcik also grabbed eight rebounds apiece. Wojcik got most of his points from long distance, draining 5 of 9 treys. Gilyard was 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. He also dished out nine assists. Nathan Cayo added 15 points with six rebounds for Richmond (6-7) which opens Atlantic 10 Conference play at Dayton on Jan. 6.

Josh Ajayi was 11 of 16 from the floor to total 25 points for South Alabama (7-6) which saw its three-game win streak snapped.

Richmond led 43-34 lead at the break and pushed its advantage to 67-45 after Noah Yates drilled a 3 at the 13:08 mark.

Ajayi completed a 3-point play that started an 18-7 run as the Jaguars cut the margin to 74-63 after Kory Holden drained a 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining. Richmond made nine free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Holden finished with 19 points with six assists.

