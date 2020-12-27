Cleveland State beat the Penguins 87-69 on Saturday.
Garrett Covington had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (4-3, 1-3). Alex Vargo added 14 points, a career-high, and six rebounds. Naz Bohannon had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
