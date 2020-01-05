Both teams had nearly identical overall shooting percentages but the Mountaineers were 10 of 28 from the arc, despite Martin’s 2-of-10 showing, to the Wildcats’ 1-of-15 effort.

Peyton Williams, who has been averaging a double-double, had another with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-6) while Ayoka Lee, also averaging double figures in points and rebounds, just missed another double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Angela Harris led the Wildcats with 16 points and Jasauen Beard had 13.

West Virginia (11-1) had the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime behind 14 points from Martin. The lead remained in double figures throughout the second half, reaching a high of 18.

