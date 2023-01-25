Gonsalves leads Utah Tech against Tarleton State after 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-10, 2-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-10, 3-4 WAC)
The Trailblazers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.2.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.
Cameron Gooden is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.