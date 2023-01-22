Gonsalves, Pope lead Utah Tech over New Mexico State 89-76

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points and Isaiah Pope added 23 to help Utah Tech defeat New Mexico State 89-76 on Saturday night.

Gonsalves shot 7 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Trailblazers (10-10, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game skid. Pope added five rebounds and eight assists. Cameron Gooden had 17 points.