Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.
The NET is used for selecting and seeding the NCAA Tournament, but the early rankings carry little significance during the selection process in March.
Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and has remained there all season. The Zags are 10-0 with four wins against Quad 1 opponents in the NET metrics.
Baylor is 9-0 and has one Quad 1 win.
