The Panthers are 9-5 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Corey Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Kane Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___