The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis ranks second in the AAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is scoring 12.1 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

