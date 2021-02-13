The third-ranked Wolverines were the third No. 1 seed, followed by the fourth-ranked Buckeyes. Another Big Ten team, sixth-ranked Illinois, was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.
Five Big 12 teams appeared in the list, with West Virginia and Oklahoma sitting as No. 3 seeds, while Texas Tech and Texas were No. 4s.
Villanova, Alabama and Houston joined Illinois as the other No. 2 seeds. Virginia and Tennessee joined the Mountaineers and Sooners as No. 3 seeds, while Iowa and Missouri were the other No. 4 seeds.
The entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the brackets lacked their traditional geographic names. Selection Sunday is March 14, with the Final Four taking place in Indianapolis April 3, followed by the national championship game two days later.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.