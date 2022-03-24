The Razorbacks’ record in SEC games is 13-5. Arkansas scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Story continues below advertisement

JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___