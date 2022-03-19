The Tigers are 13-5 in AAC play. Memphis leads the AAC with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Duren is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

