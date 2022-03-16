The Panthers are 9-5 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Chet Holmgren is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Corey Allen is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

