STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last five road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 88.4 per game.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Demons. Gonzaga has 66 assists on 106 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three games while Northwestern State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 94.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth nationally. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 82.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).
