SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke, who led the nation in blocked shots this season, plans to skip his senior year and enter the NBA draft.

Under new NCAA rules, the junior can sign with an agent and still return to school if he chooses. Clarke has until May 29 to make a final decision.

Clarke’s 117 blocks were the most in the country. He averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in his first season with Gonzaga after transferring from San Jose State. Clarke also led the nation in field goal shooting percentage (68.7).

Earlier this week, Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura also said he would skip his senior year to enter the draft.

