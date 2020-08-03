A 6-foot-7 small forward, Kispert averaged 13.9 points and led the Zags with 78 3-pointers as a junior. He was part of two Elite Eight teams and helped put Gonzaga in position for a possible No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gonzaga center Filip Petrusev will not be back after opting to play professionally in Serbia, but coach Mark Few has signed one of the program’s best recruiting classes. The return of Kispert and Ayayi will likely put the Zags among the favorites to win the 2021 national championship.
