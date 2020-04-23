“”It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand,’’ Kispert wrote. “”If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation.”
Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season and led the team with 78 3-pointers, while shooting 43.8% from long range.
The Zags were 31-2 last season and are ranked first in some preseason polls.
