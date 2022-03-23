The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Story continues below advertisement

JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___