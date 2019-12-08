PULLMAN, Wash. — LeeAnne Wirth scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Jill Townsend scored 14 and the No. 18-ranked Gonzaga women’s basketball team beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.

Katie Campbell’s 3-pointer 36 seconds in gave Gonzaga a 3-2 lead and the Bulldogs (8-1) led the rest of the way. Jenn Wirth’s jump shot with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter made it 11-4 and the Bulldogs ended the period up 22-13. The Zags led 41-23 at halftime.