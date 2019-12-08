LeeAnne Wirth finished 7-of-10 shooting, Jenn Wirth scored 13 and Jessie Loera 10. The Bulldogs made 8 of 16 from 3-point range were 29-of-52 (49.2%) shooting overall. Gonzaga distributed 18 assists and collected eight steals.
Borislava Hristova led Washington (5-4) with 15 points, Chanelle Molina scored 12 and Jovana Subasic 11.
