Gonzaga (26-0) rolled through the regular season and the West Coast Conference Tournament, winning every game but one by double digits. The Zags have won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.
In their sights are the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated.
Get past the opener in Indianapolis and Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri.
The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.
The bracket also includes Pac-12 schools Oregon and Southern California, and No. 5 seed Creighton. No. 15 Grand Canyon is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
