The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women’s game at the BYU Marriott Center.
In winning the first game at Gonzaga, BYU outscored Gonzaga 42-15 in the second half for a 62-50 victory. This time BYU outscored the Bulldogs 39-13 in the middle two quarters.
Gonzaga went 1 of 11 in the second quarter with four turnovers and BYU had a 16-5 scoring advantage to take a 36-22 lead. Gonzales had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting at the break. She finished 8 of 10 from the field.
The Bulldogs were 3 of 11 in the third quarter, BYU was 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and 10 of 16 overall. The Cougars led 50-25 after three quarters.
Gonzaga (21-6, 12-2) finished the game shooting 25.5%, going 3 of 16 behind the arc and committing 15 turnovers. Melody Kempton scored 11 points. It was the Zags’ lowest scoring game of the season as well as the lowest shooting percentage. They shot 29.5% in the first game against BYU.
