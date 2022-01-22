Jordyn Edwards had 13 points and five assists to lead the Toreros, who have lost three straight. Kasey Neubert added 10 points.
BYU built a four-point halftime advantage and opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run for a 55-40 lead with about three minutes left. Gonzales scored six points and Harding made a 3-pointer during the stretch.
BYU pushed the lead to 20 points midway through the fourth.
The teams meet again on Monday in Provo.
