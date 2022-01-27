Tegan Graham hit 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line and scored 16 points with four assists for BYU (17-1, 7-0). Harding added 11 points. The Cougars shot 29 of 63 from the floor (46%), including 10 of 28 from 3-point range (35.7%), and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Lindsey VanAllen finished with 10 points and four rebounds to lead Santa Clara (9-7, 3-3).
BYU puts its nine-game win streak on the line Saturday when it plays host to San Francisco. Santa Clara will look to snap its two-game losing streak when it starts back-to-back games with Pacific Saturday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25