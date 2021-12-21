Katelynn Limardo made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-3 run that gave Montana State a 15-14 lead after Gabby Mocchi hit another 3 to cap the spurt with 3:38 to play in the first quarter. Gustin sandwiched two layups around two free throws by Kaylee Smiler before Gonzalez stole a pass and made a layup to make it 22-15 and BYU lead the rest of the way.