CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Patrick Good scored a career-high 35 points, shooting 11 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc, and East Tennessee State routed Western Carolina 91-69 on Saturday night.

Good became the 16th player in ETSU’s 100-year history to score at least 35 points. His 11th 3-pointer broke Courtney Pigram’s record of 10 which he set on Feb. 28, 2009. Good’s previous career high was 21 which he reached twice.

ETSU (17-5, 7-2 Southern Conference) finished 36 of 65 (55.4 percent) from the field. Mladen Armus scored a career-high 21 points with 12 rebounds and Jeromy Rodriguez scored 14 for the Bucs.

The Buccaneers bolted to an 8-0 lead and never trailed. Good’s 3-pointer made it a 17-3 margin just 4½ minutes into the game. ETSU led 45-31 at halftime and was never threatened.

Kameron Gibson led the Catamounts (5-17, 2-7) with 28 points, Matt Halvorsen scored 16 and Carlos Dotson had 15 points with 11 rebounds.

