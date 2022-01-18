Goodchild made Duke’s second 3-pointer of the second half, in 10 attempts, with 2:49 left for a six-point lead.
Elizabeth Balogun added eight points, reaching 1,000 career points, for Duke (12-4, 3-3 ACC), which closed a stretch of three games in six days. Goodchild also grabbed seven rebounds.
Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi scored 19 points before fouling out late and Kelsey Marshall added 15 points for Miami (9-6, 2-3), which was coming off a victory over ranked Georgia Tech on Sunday.
The Hurricanes shot just 31% from the field, going 18 for 58, and turned it over it over 14 times.
