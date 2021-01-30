Reed Nottage tied a career high with 26 points and had seven rebounds for the Lancers (8-5, 3-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Ty Rowell added 20 points and eight assists. Elijah Thomas had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Gorjok Gak had a career-high 18 rebounds plus six points, three assists and three blocks.
The Trailblazers leveled the season series against the Lancers with the win. California Baptist defeated Dixie State 89-74 on Friday.
