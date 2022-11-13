Gooden scores 17 as Utah Tech downs CSU Northridge 69-63

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Cameron Gooden scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat CSU Northridge 69-63 on Saturday.
Dionte Bostick led the way for the Matadors (1-1) with 31 points. CSU Northridge also got 12 points from De’Sean Allen-Eikens. In addition, Onyi Eyisi finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Utah Tech’s next game is Monday against Washington on the road. CSU Northridge visits Cal Baptist on Tuesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.