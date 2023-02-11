Gooden, Utah Tech Trailblazers to host Williams and the Tarleton State Texans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (13-12, 6-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-14, 3-9 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -2.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lue Williams and the Tarleton State Texans take on Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC action Saturday.

The Trailblazers are 8-3 on their home court. Utah Tech is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 6-6 against conference opponents. Tarleton State is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Williams is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Texans. Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

