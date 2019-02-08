PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devon Goodman had 21 points as Penn topped Brown 92-82 on Friday night. Bryce Washington added 20 points for the Quakers.

AJ Brodeur had 18 points for Penn (14-7, 2-3 Ivy League). Michael Wang added 11 points.

Obi Okolie scored a career-high 25 points for the Bears (13-8, 1-4). Desmond Cambridge added 21 points. Tamenang Choh had 11 points.

Penn takes on Yale on the road on Saturday. Brown plays Princeton at home on Saturday.

