CORVALLIS, Ore. — Aleah Goodman had career highs with 25 points and six 3-pointers in her first-ever start as No. 9 Oregon State beat Colorado 89-65 on Friday night.

Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and Mikayla Pivec added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (18-3, 8-1 Pac-12).

Alexis Robinson had 24 points with four 3-pointers and Mya Hollingshed added 16 points and six rebounds for the Buffaloes (10-10, 0-9), who lost their ninth straight.

Oregon State shot 62 percent from the floor and 10 for 14 on 3-pointers, compared with 38 percent shooting and 11 of 30 from long range for Colorado.

The Beavers out-rebounded the Buffaloes 39-28.

Two 3-pointers by Goodman and a jumper by Slocum got Oregon State off to an 8-0 start. The first quarter ended with the Beavers up 24-18.

A 15-2 surge, capped by Slocum’s 3-pointer, gave Oregon State a 44-27 lead with 5:10 before halftime.

The Beavers led 51-33 at the break.

Colorado opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run to trim the margin to 51-42. But the Beavers went on a 10-0 surge to close the quarter, capped by Slocum’s coast-to-coast drive with a behind-the-back dribble and layup, to go ahead 70-48.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: Point guard Kennedy Leonard, the team’s top scorer at 14.1 points per game, missed her sixth straight contest with a foot injury. ... Robinson has scored more than 20 points in three of her last four games.

Oregon State: Forward Maddie Washington missed the game with an illness, and Goodman started in her place. ... The Beavers came into the game leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 42.1 percent.

UP NEXT

Colorado: At No. 4 Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Hosts No. 14 Utah on Sunday.

