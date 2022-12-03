Goodrick leads Cal Baptist against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3)
The Mustangs are 2-1 on their home court. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 4.8.
The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Cal Baptist is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Taylor is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% for Cal Poly.
Taran Armstrong is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 11.6 points and 2.1 rebounds for Cal Baptist.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.