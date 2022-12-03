Goodrick leads Cal Baptist against Cal Poly after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -6.5; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Hunter Goodrick scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 65-60 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs are 2-1 on their home court. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 4.8.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Cal Baptist is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Taylor is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% for Cal Poly.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 11.6 points and 2.1 rebounds for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

