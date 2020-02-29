Good answered a 3-pointer by the Catamounts’ Travion McCray that came with 12 seconds remaining. Isaiah Tisdale blocked a shot by McCray in the final second. ETSU players then raced around the court before piling on top of each other in celebration.
Good made all seven of his 14 3-point attempts in the second half. Bo Hodges added 13 points and Tray Boyd III had 10. The Buccaneers made 10 3-pointers but shot only 37.5%. They scored 20 points off 22 WCU turnovers.
Tyler Dotson scored 18 points, McCray 15 on five 3-pointers and Onno Steger 13 for the Catamounts (18-11, 10-8), who shot 52.5%.
