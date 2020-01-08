Jamison Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (6-9, 0-2). Armel Potter added 17 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds.
Saint Louis matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.