Goodwin scores 20, Notre Dame defeats Youngstown State 88-81

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday.
Notre Dame led for the final 35 minutes but never by more than 10 points.
Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Starling scored 17 points, Wertz 15 and Cormac Ryan 13. The Fighting Irish played only seven players and had nine points off the bench, all by Ven-Allen Lubin who played 24 minutes.
Adrian Nelson had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Penguins (2-1). Dwayne Cohill added 18 points and six assists.
Laszewski scored 12 points in the first half as Notre Dame took a 43-36 lead at the break.
