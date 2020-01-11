Javonte Perkins added 14 points for Saint Louis (14-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which went 14 of 21 from the field and 14 of 18 from the foul line in the second half. Demarius Jacobs had 11 points and Jimmy Bell Jr. had his first double-figure game with 10 on 6-of-7 shooting.
Nick Sherod led the Spiders (12-4, 2-1) with 17 points, Blake Francis added 14 and Grant Golden 10. They finished the game shooting 40% to 51% for Saint Louis.
