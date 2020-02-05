The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Wofford defeated VMI 66-54 on Jan. 22. Wofford matches up against Chattanooga at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against The Citadel on the road on Saturday.
