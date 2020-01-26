Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game.
Jalen Cobb hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 to lead the Rams (7-12, 1-6).
Fordham shot just 31% from the floor, 22% from distance (5 of 23), and made just 4 of 13 free throws (31%). Saint Louis shot 44% overall but made only 4 of 18 from distance (22%). The Billikens hit 11 of 17 foul shots (65%).
Fordham Rams (7-11, 1-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-5, 3-3)
Atlantic 10 Conference
