Jerrick Harding had 20 points for the Wildcats (11-17, 7-10). Cody John added 19 points and six rebounds. Tim Fuller had 14 points. Dima Zdor had a career-high 18 rebounds.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Portland State defeated Weber State 92-76 on Jan. 20. Portland State takes on Northern Arizona at home on Thursday. Weber State takes on Idaho State at home on Monday.
