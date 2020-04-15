The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season with Minnesota. He averaged 15.4 points per game in 2019-20 and led Western Michigan with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, landing on the All-Mid-American Conference third team.
The Gophers will lose star center Daniel Oturu, who turned pro after his sophomore season. Point guard Marcus Carr also declared for the draft but did not sign with an agent, making him likely to return. Shooting guard Payton Willis is transferring to Charleston.
