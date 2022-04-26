Gophers men's hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Garcia, who was a McDonald’s All-American for Prior Lake High School in the Twin Cities area started all 27 games in 2020-21 for Marquette and averaged a team-leading 13 points and 6.6 rebounds. Garcia started 12 of 16 games he played in for North Carolina in 2021-22.
Because Garcia already transferred once, he will need an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play immediately for the Gophers in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Cooper is a native of Roebuck, South Carolina, who played 95 games over three seasons for Morehead State in Kentucky. Last season, he averaged 5.9 assists per game, seventh-best in the nation.
