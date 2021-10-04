Potts left the field late in the fourth quarter on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana. After immediate observation and treatment by the team’s medical staff, Potts was transported to a nearby hospital for further attention.
Athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison stayed in Indiana overnight with Potts.
Potts had the go-ahead touchdown run for the Gophers in the third quarter of their 20-13 victory over the Boilermakers. His last carry went for 6 yards on third-and-3 near the 3-minute mark as Minnesota was winding down the clock.
Potts stepped into the lead role in the backfield after Mo Ibrahim, a second team preseason Associated Press All-American pick, suffered a season-ending lower leg injury on Sept. 2 in the opener against Ohio State.
The Gophers don’t play this week. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.
