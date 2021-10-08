There was no obvious sign on the field of a problem for Potts, who rushed 15 times for 78 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for the Gophers, but the situation was serious enough for athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison to stay overnight in Indiana for support for Potts.
Potts is second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards after taking over for Mo Ibrahim, a second team preseason Associated Press All-American pick who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the opener against Ohio State.
The Gophers don’t play Saturday. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.
