Gordon, Grambling Tigers take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Grambling Tigers (7-5) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-9) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William Douglas and the Prairie View A&M Panthers host Carte'Are Gordon and the Grambling Tigers in SWAC action. The Panthers have gone 3-0 at home. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Hegel Augustin paces the Panthers with 5.3 boards.

The Tigers are 2-4 on the road. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Gordon averaging 7.3.

The Panthers and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Nelson is averaging for the Panthers. Douglas is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Gordon is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

