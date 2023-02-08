Gordon leads Little Rock against Morehead State after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Morehead State Eagles after Deantoni Gordon scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 84-81 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Trojans are 6-4 in home games. Little Rock is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 9-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is third in the OVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Mark Freeman is averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

