Derek St. Hilaire had 26 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (17-12, 12-5). Troy Green added 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Tyson Jackson had 15 points.
The Colonels evened the season series against the Privateers. New Orleans defeated Nicholls State 78-66 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com